Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick breaks his silence after her engagement

We have to admit that the entertainment world has been sitting on the edge waiting on Scott Disick’s reaction after his ex and the mother of his kids, Kourtney Kardashian, got engaged to Travis Barker.

Scott has always been very open when it comes to sharing his thoughts on Kourtney’s relationships. However, it seems that Kravis (Kourtney + Travis) has impacted him more than usual, and it is reported that Scott stopped publicly interacting with the Kardashians.

©E! News





According to Buzzfeed, Disick didn’t attend the family Easter and Thanksgiving celebrations because Travis was there. The 38-year-old media personality and socialite also made headlines after sending private messages on Instagram to Kourtney’s other ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. In the DM, Scott vents on his kids’ mother and encourages the model to do the same.

During the KUWTK reunion in June 2021, Scott gave Kravis his “blessings;” however, after the DM went viral, people started speculating that Disick wasn’t happy and in peace after all.

Right after the news of Kourtney getting engaged to Travis spread around the world, Scott started trending on social media. Sources close to the star suggested that the New York native was “beside himself” and “not happy at all.”

©Kourtney Kardashian





“Scott is losing his shit right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming.”

“Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and not happy at all,” another source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s lonely right now and not in a relationship and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when he and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically.”