Despite the hullabaloo, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are NOT legally married

It seemed like the world stopped for a second when news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkergot married in Vegas. But in a hilarious twist, the “ceremony” which included an Elvis Presley officiant, was just for fun. This morning, news outlets had a field day reporting that the couple was married, but Page Six later revealed that there was nothing legal about their ceremony, and it was all just for fun.



For a Las Vegas wedding to be anything but a night of pretending, you need a marriage license and certificate, which they did not receive. “They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” an insider told Page Six. Clark County records for marriage licenses, and certificates also show that they never applied for or received one.

TMZ initially reported that they arrived with a marriage license and would work on a postnup instead of a prenup before updating readers that it was not legal. The fake ceremony went down at the One Love Wedding Chapel at 1:45 a.m. Monday. As noted by the outlet, the chapel must have made an exception for Kravis, as its website notes that it won’t conduct a ceremony without a marriage license.



Before the validity of the marriage came into question the owner of the chapel Marty Frierson told PEOPLE, “I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up.” “I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.” “They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot [of] love and had a lot of fun,” he continued.

All in all, it looks like it was exactly what Frierson said- a lot of fun. Of course, this doesn’t mean a Kravis wedding isn’t on the way. Sources told TMZ they are planning “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare.” When the legal ceremony does happen, it will be the first marriage for Kardashian, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, and the third marriage for Barker, who shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Before Moakler, the Blink-182 drummer was married to Melissa Kennedy.