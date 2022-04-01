Who is Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya? The 23-year-old Latina is celebrating her birthday

Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya can officially use one of the most iconic Blink-182 lyrics for the rest of the year. On Thursday, the drummer shared a selfie with the 23-year-old, wishing her happy birthday. “Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” he quipped. “Happy Birthday, I love you so much.”

©Travis Barker





Atiana appreciated the shout-out and reciprocated the love commenting, “Love you!! feeling very liked this year.” So who is the birthday girl that’s been spending time with Barker and Kourtney Kardashian? Find out more about the 23-year-old below.

Who are Atiana’s parents?



Atiana is the daughter of Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya, making her a Latina! Shanna and Oscar began dating in 1997 and were engaged the next year. They welcomed Atiana into the world on March 29, 1999, but Shanna ended things when she saw him on a date with another woman at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2000 while she was at home, per DailyMail. In December 2000, she filed a $62.5 million palimony suit against Oscar which was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.



Travis married Moakler in 2004 when Atiana was five years old, and from the outside, it seems like he raised her as his own. Even after they split, she attended red carpets with him and her half-siblings Landon and Alabama, who she grew up with, and has remained close.

How the professional boxer feels

Back in December Oscar did an Instagram Q&A where he responded to the question, “‘How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?’” “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker,” Oscar wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging the drummer.