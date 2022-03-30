Kourtney Kardashian sends birthday love to Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya

Kourtney Kardashian is all about her blended family, sending some sweet birthday love to her soon-to-be-husband’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

On Tuesday, March 29, the reality star took to Instagram to give a shoutout to the daughter of Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and Oscar De La Hoya in honor of her 23rd birthday.

First, the Poosh founder posted a selfie with Atiana on her Instagram Story, simply writing, “Birthday girl” along with a heart. She went on to post another flick on her, showing De La Hoya sitting with two of Kardashian’s kids during a snowboarding trip, calling the 23-year-old the “sweetest in all the land.”

Along with Atiana, Travis Barker is also father to 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with Moakler. Kardashian is a mother to Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 drummer only got engaged in October, they have been showing off their blended family dynamic on social media since their romance began.

Barker was recently spotted at Kardashian’s son Reign’s baseball game, which her ex Scott and Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson also attended.