Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take their PDA to the Oscars red carpet

We’re all used to seeing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show off their PDA on Instagram, but tonight, they’re taking their love to a bigger stage.

The happy couple, who got engaged in October 2021, made their Oscars debut on the red carpet, where they perfectly coordianted their looks. The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer even made out for the camera as they posed in their matching black ensembles.

The 42-year-old Poosh founder went with a simple, strapless black vintage Mugler dress, which she paired with a slicked back hairstyle and strappy Aquazzura Perfect Kiss Sandals. The musician also kept things sleek in a head-to-toe black suit and black sunglasses.

While some fans have already been asking why these two are at the Academy Awards in the first place, it should come as no surprise that Barker will be taking the stage.

Blink-182 will be performing at the 94th edition of the show alongside various other artists including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire and more.

This marks the happy couple’s first appearance together at the Oscars, but their red carpet debut was in September 2021 at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, Kardashian and Barker wore another iteration of matching black ensembles, keeping their couple aesthetic strong.

Fans will be able to see more of their relationship--including the proposal--when The Kardashians premieres on Hulu next month.