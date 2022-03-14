Does Kourtney Kardashian want to have a rocker baby with her soon-to-be husband, Travis Barker? According to the reality tv personality and businesswoman, she does! We are weeks shy from enjoying The Kardashians, the family’s new tv show starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

During the most recent teaser trailer, the 42-year-old Poosh founder, and 46-year-old drummer, reveal that they are planning to expand the family and have a baby together. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney says in the clip.

©HULU



Kourtney Kardashian wants to have baby #4 with her soon-to-be husband, Travis Barker

The teaser also shows her and Travis at the doctor’s office, and one of them might be undergoing a procedure. Kourtney froze her eggs when she was 39, hoping to use them one day. The couple could be making embryos.

If Kardashian gets pregnant with Travis, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Alabama Barker, and Landon Barker would be the baby’s half-siblings.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14. New episodes will air every Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian is filming a lot for the new show, as she and her fiancé, Travis Barker, make multiple appearances. The episodes will also include Kim’s process to host Saturday Night Live.

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis for the show reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

Watch the new trailer below