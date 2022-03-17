Kourtney Kardashian shows off her abs in a yellow bikini

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo in a yellow bikini, showing off her amazing abs. The TV personality shared the photo this past Wednesday, posing in her yellow bikini with daisies on it.

The photo features Kourtney looking relaxed and like she’s enjoying the sun. In it, she stands in a natural pose while wearing a green hat and some sunglasses. “Who’s ready for bikini weather? We know we are! Head to the link in our bio to find out the go-to moves we’re doing to tighten + define our abs for summer,” Poosh captioned the post, emphasis on the abs part.

This bikini photo comes after the release of the trailer for “The Kardashians,” Hulu’s new reality TV series. Dropping on April 14th, the show promises to deliver all of what fans have missed since the end of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” on June 2021. The trailer shows what the women have been up to since the end of the show, including the drama with Tristan Thompson, Kanye West and Pete Davidson. When it comes to Kourtney, the trailer confirms what many have been speculating, which is the fact that Kourtney and Travis Barker have been trying to get pregnant. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kourtney says in the clip, which also features several shots of the two on doctors’ offices.