Khloé Kardashian shows off her toned body after shutting down butt implant speculation

Khloé Kardashian is seemingly in the best shape she has ever been in her life. The “Revenge Body,” star has been on a fitness journey for the last few years and it’s clear all the work she has been putting in the gym has paid off. This week her brand Good American shared a photo of Koko showing off her washboard abs and toned arms, and the 37-year-old looks incredible.
Khloe has been battling body shamers her whole life, and people are always talking about what she has and hasn’t done to her body. She recently posted a video doing some stretches, which the Kardashian fan account Kardashiansocial reuploaded, and someone brought up her widely speculated butt implants in the comments. “Omg u can see her implants when stretching,” they wrote. Another added, “A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”
The fitness enthusiast saw the comment and decided to reply. “lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad,” she wrote with a crying laugh emoji.
When it comes to the Kardashians, people are always wondering what kind of procedures they’ve all had. Khloe has opened up in the past about her nose job, as well as admitted to getting “injections.”
Last June, Khloe refuted claims she had a “face transplant” during the Keeping up with the Kardashians reunion. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.’ But I’ve had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia,” she said, per PEOPLE. “Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it?” She said before claiming it’s because no one has ever asked. “You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose,“ she said. ”I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox,” the mom continued.