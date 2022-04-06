Khloé Kardashian shows off her toned body after shutting down butt implant speculation

Khloé Kardashian is seemingly in the best shape she has ever been in her life. The “Revenge Body,” star has been on a fitness journey for the last few years and it’s clear all the work she has been putting in the gym has paid off. This week her brand Good American shared a photo of Koko showing off her washboard abs and toned arms, and the 37-year-old looks incredible.



©Khloe Kardashian





Khloe has been battling body shamers her whole life, and people are always talking about what she has and hasn’t done to her body. She recently posted a video doing some stretches, which the Kardashian fan account Kardashiansocial reuploaded, and someone brought up her widely speculated butt implants in the comments. “Omg u can see her implants when stretching,” they wrote. Another added, “A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

The fitness enthusiast saw the comment and decided to reply. “lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. That’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad,” she wrote with a crying laugh emoji.

