Khloé Kardashian gushes over Martha Stewart after their lunch date with Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian has hung out with a lot of celebrities, but it looks like Martha Stewart might be her favorite. Thanks to her mom Kris Jenner, the businesswoman visited their side-by-side mega-mansions, where they enjoyed lunch together. They shared edited photos from their time together, and Khloe gushed in a long caption about her experience hanging out with the “QUEEN herself.”

©Khloe Kardashian





Some moms surprise their daughters with a small gift, but Kris surprised Khloe with a whole Martha Stewart. “My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself,” Khloe explained. The Good American founder continued to praise “Queen Martha.” “She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad ass! She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping,” she wrote. But Koko wasn’t done adding that Martha loves animals, CBD, and “she ain’t no snitch.” “This is my kind of Queen,” the 37 year-old added.

©Khloe Kardashian





Khloe’s line about Stewart not being a snitch was a fan favorite in the comments. The cookbook author/convicted felon has been praised for his closed lips in the past. She was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigators in 2004.

In 2019, when Tekashi 69 was catching heat, Snoop Dogg shared a photo of his next to Stewart. “As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial,“ the post read. “Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is,” it continued.

Stewart shared some of the same filtered photos on her Instagram and wrote about the “house call.” “Wow! House call to @krisjenner and daughter @khloekardashian their new homes are so beautiful,” she wrote. Kris and Khloe have neighboring multi-million dollar mansions in Hidden Hills, California. According to Stewart, the gardens are “lush, and the hospitality outstanding.” “We had fun talking business and peacocks!” She concluded.

While the trio looks great, fans couldn’t help but notice how filtered the photos look. “They really gave you photoshopped photos to post,” one user wrote in the comments of Stewart’s post. “Too much filter,” another added.