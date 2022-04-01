Kylie Jenner shows off her post-baby body in a sizzling all-black look

Jenner welcomed her second child on 2/2/22, earlier this month, the 24-year-old vented in her Instagram story about postpartum stress and the pressure there is on women to get back into shape after giving birth. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better,” she said in the selfie-style video.

“I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth,” she added.

It’s great to see Jenner has been patient after doing the incredible task of pushing a baby out into the world. After all, the most important thing is that she and she and Travis Scott’s son, formerly known as Wolf, are healthy.