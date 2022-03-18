Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a secret wedding?

People have been wondering for years if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly got married, and a recent photo has added more fuel to the speculation. On Thursday, the mama shared a photo of her left hand on her Instagram story resting on a green purse for St. Patricks Day and on her ring finger, is what looks like a double band wedding ring.

©Kylie Jenner





The band looks like the same ring that sparked speculation back in November. At the time, Kylie shared a photo of the matching diamond rings Scott gifted her and their daughter Stormi Webster. Fans quickly noticed the small band and thought it looked like she was trying to hide it with her sweater.

©Kylie Jenner





Kylie and the rapper began dating in 2017, and people started speculating that they got married pretty quickly. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018 and began leaving what people thought were clues on social media, calling each other “hubby” and “wifey,” for example.