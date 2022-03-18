Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a secret wedding?

People have been wondering for years if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott secretly got married, and a recent photo has added more fuel to the speculation. On Thursday, the mama shared a photo of her left hand on her Instagram story resting on a green purse for St. Patricks Day and on her ring finger, is what looks like a double band wedding ring.
The band looks like the same ring that sparked speculation back in November. At the time, Kylie shared a photo of the matching diamond rings Scott gifted her and their daughter Stormi Webster. Fans quickly noticed the small band and thought it looked like she was trying to hide it with her sweater.
Kylie and the rapper began dating in 2017, and people started speculating that they got married pretty quickly. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018 and began leaving what people thought were clues on social media, calling each other “hubby” and “wifey,” for example.
Eyewitnesses also say he told the crowd at his New York City concert at Madison Square Garden in 2018, “I have my wife here.” Kylie later uploaded a photo with the caption, “when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.” During this time, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner were asked about the rumors, and they both said if they were, they weren’t made aware of it.
Then in January 2019, Kylie shared a sizzling photo with the caption, “extraño a mi esposo,” which means “I miss my husband” in Spanish.
While the Kardashians have proven they love extravagant parties, Kylie has shown she values her privacy when it comes to special moments. We all remember how good she was at hiding her first pregnancy. So what do you think? Did the couple secretly get married?