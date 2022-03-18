Khloé Kardashian shows off blue workout set during early morning gym session

Khloé Kardashian loves going to the gym, and she’s always got a cute set to wear for the occassion.

The Good American founder posted to Instagram on Thursday, March 17 to show off her latest gym session, posing in a baby blue workout set from APL.

©Khloé Kardashian





Wearing a slicked back bun and minimal makeup, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum lightly pulled at her sports bra as she showed off the matching set, filming herself in the mirror.

Over her leggings, the reality star added a pair of white socks and some sneakers.

©Khloé Kardashian





Fans of Khloé already know how much she loves the gym as she frequently posts pictures exactly like this from her workouts. On Friday, she posted another photo from the same gym, this time, wearing a pink set.

Instead of standing in front of the mirror in between sets, Kardashian gave us a glimpse of her actual workout as she stood on the tredmil with her phone in-hand. The Good American founder wore her hair down for a change, rocking a pair of magenta leggings, a lighter pink sports bra, and matching pink shoes.