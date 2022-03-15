Khloé Kardashian is ready to move on from Tristan Thompson and is slowly getting ready to date

The first trailer for The Kardashians has dropped, and there is a lot to look forward to. The storyline looks juicy for each sister, but of course, fans can’t wait to see Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s drama unfold during his paternity scandal.

Once news broke that Tristan was the father of Maralee Nichols’ son, Khloe’s insiders made it clear that she was done with him﻿. After the trailer dropped, a source told E! News, Khloé has slowly been getting ready to date again.

©The Kardashians





The Good American founder told Variety for their cover story published last week, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about.” “But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show,” she continued.

It is unclear the timeline of the clips, but it was likely before Khloe found out about the love child. “Tristan and I are complicated,” she says to the cameras.

Before news broke, the serial cheater was already in hot water with Khloé. Tristan cheated on her several times, including when she was pregnant with their daughter True, and we all remember when he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

In the video, the former couple is seen sitting down on a couch, and the serial cheater looks solemn as Khloe tells him, “Trust takes time.”

While restoring trust certainly takes time, it looks like Tristan’s has officially run out. A source told E! News, “Khloé is getting back out there and ready to move on from Tristan.” “She seems open to it and is interested in going out and having fun,” they said, adding, “She is slowly getting out on the dating scene and excited to meet someone new.”

A second source went on to say Khloé is in a “good place right now mentally.” “She feels a sense of relief and excitement to move on to the next chapter, and is open to what the future holds.” ”Khloé is a really optimistic person and knows she will find love again.“

As for the family? They are super supportive and excited to see her finally break Tristan’s spell. “They all want her to be happy and to find someone who deserves her” a source said, adding that Khloé‘s family “is relieved that she is finding the strength not to go back to Tristan again.”