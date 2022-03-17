Rob Kardashian’s birthday: Khloe, Kim, and Kris Jenner honor the ‘best dad’ with heartwarming posts

It’s St. Patrick’s Day and Robert Kardashian Jr’s birthday! The one and only Kardashian brother is celebrating his 35th birthday, and while he doesn’t run his Instagram account, his family made sure to show him some love with heartwarming posts and epic throwbacks. Check out what his family had to say in honor of his birthday.

Kim Kardashian shares an adorable throwback

“I love you so much Robbie! Happy Birthday, [Rob Kardashian]. Words can’t even describe how special you are! Not only are u the funnest human being but just the best human being!” she wrote. The Skims founder went on to describe all the things Rob is down to do like get Covid shots, “You’re always down to get Covid shots together then freak out for weeks debating if we’re dying! You’re always down for a good movie night then never show up LOL.” “I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today,” she continued.





Khloe Kardashian shares an epic gallery of throwbacks

Khloe Kardashians‘ dedication to Rob was so good Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner re-shared it on their story. The Good American wrote a lengthy caption calling Rob her best friend since the minute he was born, until the “end of time, through every lifetime.” “I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet. I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you!” She added. Included in the gallery was a hilarious throwback of Rob doing his best Michael Jackson choreography while singing “They Don’t Care About Us,” which Kourtney Kardashian reshared to her story.