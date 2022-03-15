St. Patrick’s Day: Celebrate with these delicious drinks and simple recipes!

It’s that time of the year again! St. Patrick’s Day is among us, so we put together a list of some of the most delicious and simple drinks and snacks, just in time for a little celebration.

If you are in the mood for something sweet and creamy, Salt & Straw’s fan-favorite flavorPots of Gold & Rainbow is back and there’s no better way to celebrate, than with a scoop of delicious ice cream.

©Salt & Straw





You can always celebrate with a healthier option. Start the day with the Glorious Green Smoothie recipe, or try the Ginger Kale Smoothie for a little energy boost. You can also try the Irish Soda Bread, with these simple directions and delicious yogurt.

If you are a tequila lover, the Gold Fashioned is for you. You will need 2 ½ oz of Cincoro Reposado, ¼ oz teaspoons of Vermont maple syrup and 3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Just pour maple syrup, bitters, and tequila into a mixing glass filled with ice, stir until well chilled, then strain into a glass with a large ice cube. Express orange swath garnish around rim and rest inside.

©Cincoro Tequila





Take your St. Patty’s Day celebrations to another level with the Green Myth cocktail, using 1oz of Aviation American Gin, 1oz of Dolin Blanc, 2oz of Green Chartreuse, 12oz of Cointreau and 1 Orange Peel.

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass with Ice. Stir, then strain into glass with Ice, and Garnish with Orange Peel.