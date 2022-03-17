Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kanye West is making headlines after Instagram banned him for 24-hours. West took to the social platform to share a racial slur aimed at Trevor Noah, violating hate speech, harassment, and bullying policies.
Following the news, the team at Affise took a trip down memory lane and revealed some of the other notable stars who have been temporarily banned from Instagram due to inappropriate online behavior.
It’s time to spill the tea…
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!