Salma Hayek shares amazing throwback with short hair from the ‘80s

Salma Hayek is one of the many celebrities that takes advantage of throwback Thursday, and this week she shared a picture dating back at least 30 years. Taking to Instagram, the 57-year-old actress shared a photo from the 1980s where she posed alongside one of her cousins named Arturo. The Frida star captioned the photo, “My cousin Arturo and I in the 80s #tbt #80s #hairstyle #shorthair #vintage #hairgoals.”





©@Salma Hayek



Salma Hayek with short hair



Hayek, who recently took in Pompeii’s history, wore an amazing fur coat, white shirt, and jeans in the throwback. She rocked a side bang with her short hair up in a sweet updo. The “Desperardo” star had a serious face as she posed with her cousin.

The actress has 27.8 million followers on Instagram, and they love seeing her throwbacks. ﻿“Omg you look gorgeous queen, and I love your hair and outfit” read one of the comments. “Once beautiful, always beautiful…” added another.

Her cousin also got a lot of attention, with fans pointing out that he looked like Leonardo DiCaprio, and Rob Kardashian.

During that time, Hayek made a mark in Mexican soap operas, particularly with her role in 1989 in the soap opera Teresa, where she starred alongside Rafael Rojas and Daniel Giménez Cach. Although her time in melodramas was brief, she captivated fans and made her star power clear.

Following her stint in Mexican melodramas, Hayek, who turned up the heat posing nude, relocated to Los Angeles in 1991 to pursue a career in Hollywood. Despite facing initial challenges, she solidified her place in the industry as a talented and striking star. In 1994, pivotal roles in films like The Alley of Miracles and Desperado propelled her into the spotlight.





©GettyImages



Salma Hayek in the nineties



The following year, her portrayal of Santanico Pandemonium in From Dusk Till Dawn marked a significant turning point in her career. In 2002, the release of Frida brought her critical acclaim, garnering her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Now, Hayek stands as one of Hollywood's most prominent figures, usinig her production company, Ventanarosa, to champion diverse narratives and projects.

