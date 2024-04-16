Salma Hayek meditates with her pet owl on her head and a Janis Joplin t-shirt

Salma Hayek is a big fan of meditation. Recently, she shared a look into her practice, showing a video where she’s seen completing a session with an adorable owl resting over her head.

The video shows Hayek with little make up on, wearing some comfortable clothes, including some pants and a white t-shirt with a Janis Joplin photo on it. The video features a relaxing song and Hayek closes her eyes while a small owl rests over her head. “Love meditating with an owl on my head,” she captioned the post, adding a few hashtags that read “meditate” and “Janis Joplin.”

While some might think that the owl is a filter effect, it’s actually a real animal. The pet is named Kering, and was a gift for Francois-Henri Pinault. “I gave it to my husband as a Valentine's present and named her Kering because that's the name of his company and their symbol of the owl,” she explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

“And he was like, "Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself."'

Hayek’s close bond with Kering

©GettyImages



Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault.

In the interview, Hayek revealed that she and Kering have developed a close relationship, and that the two sometimes sleep in the same room. “When my husband is not in town, she sleeps in the room with me,” Hayek said. “We have certain routines before we go to sleep. I watch TV with my iPad, and she likes to stand on the iPad.”

She revealed that the owl sometimes takes some of her wine and that she likes to rub herself on Hayek. “And I feel so blessed,” she said.