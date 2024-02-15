Salma Hayek celebrates François-Henri Pinault anniversary with a sweet post

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault are celebrating 15 years of marriage. The couple, who married on Valentine’s Day, remain as loving as ever, with Hayek sharing a sweet post to commemorate the occasion.

The photo shared is in black and white, and captures a spontaneous moment in their relationship. In it, Hayek and Pinault are dressed elegantly and are laughing together, with her looking at the camera and with him looking at her face. “After 18 years together and 15 years of marriage, you still make loving you easy, fun, deep and fresh like a gentle breeze,” she captioned the post. “Happy anniversary mi amor.”

Hayek and Pinault met at some point in 2006, starting to date shortly after. While Hayek is open about their relationship and her love for her husband, she’s decided to keep how they met to herself. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine,” she said to Town & Country. “I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

©GettyImages



Hayek and Pinault in 2006

More about Hayek and Pinault’s wedding

Despite how happy she and Pinault are, in previous interviews she’s discussed her fear of marriage and how her family helped her be brave enough to marry Pinault. “It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story,” she said to Glamour.

“They just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”