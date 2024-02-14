Salma Hayek celebrates National Pancake day by cooking in her silky pajamas

Salma Hayek is kicking off her Valentine’s Day celebrations with some delicious food. The Mexican actress shared a post on Instagram to commemorate National Pancake day, showing off her skills in the kitchen and, as usual, her playful side.

The post shows her looking stunning in the kitchen, wearing some silky green pajamas with Zebras on it, and preparing pancakes. The post was shared yesterday, on National Pancake Day.

A video shows her laughing and flipping pancakes, having one succesfully landing on the pan and another lading on her shoulder. More photos show her proudly showing off her work in the kitchen and taking a bite from a pancake.

Hayek’s early Valentine’s Day celebration

Earlier this month, Hayek shared a celebration of love and friendship through social media. The clip is a compilation of some of the romantic movies she’s made over the course of her career, from her early work in the ‘90s, to her most recent romance film, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which came out last year and co-stars Channing Tatum.

Some of the films included in the clip are “Breaking Up,” with Russell Crowe, “After the Sunset,” with Pierce Brosnan, “As the Dust,” with Colin Ferrell, “Desperado,” with Antonio Banderas, and more. “In this month of love and friendship, here’s a homage of romantic movies I was lucky to be a part of,” she captioned the post, adding some heart and popcorn emojis.

