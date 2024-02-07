Salma Hayek shares hilarious moment while getting a massage in London

Salma Hayek documented her relaxing moment in London. The Hollywood star is constantly booked with important commitments, attending exclusive events around the world, and being involved in new projects, which is why she takes advantage of her free time to do some self-care.

This time Salma showed a hilarious moment while getting a massage during her stay in London. “Meet Kanika the best Thai Masseuse in London,” Salma wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of her relaxing moment in her hotel room.

The Mexican actress can be seen lying on the floor and wearing a casual black outfit, when she suddenly screams and surprises her masseuse, Kanina. The pair start to laugh after Kanina gets scared for a moment. “It’s okay Kanika,” Salma says during the lighthearted moment.

But this wasn’t the only time she pranked her masseuse, as Salma screamed for a second time making Kanika jump while laughing. “I got you again,” she says in the video. “That pure innocent laugh is a great gesture of happiness,” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “This reel could literally win awards, too hilarious + adorable!”

Salma has been active on social media lately, most recently the actress took a moment to celebrate her friend, Shakira’s birthday, with a fun tribute. “If you don’t have Latin or Arab blood, don’t try this at home,” she wrote, showing off her dance moves and recreating some of the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ choreography.

“Happy birthday Queen Shakira, you are a musical goddess. Thank you for your music,” she added in her caption, with fans of the pair praising her for her stunning looks and moves.