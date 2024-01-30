Serena Williams shows off her curves attempting to fit into a pre-baby Valentino skirt

Serena Williams welcomed her second child in August 2023, and she’s getting real when it comes to her post-partum body. The tennis star started a series about a Valentino denim skirt she bought while she was pregnant that she hopes to fit into soon.







Captioned, “The Diary of a Denim skirt (part 1) #valentino,“ Williams explained while showing off the skirt, “I got this cool Valentino skirt when I was pregnant, and I was like ‘I’m gonna be able to fit this when I don’t have a belly.’” She quickly admitted, “I can’t fit it.”

She explained that it “should’ve been able to fit it by now” but she admitted she got “distracted” and is about a month behind her goals. “We have a ways to go,” she said. “Houston, we got a problem! Palm Beach, we got a problem!” The mom of 2 quipped.

In a world where celebrity mamas at times choose a quick post-baby solution like weight loss drugs or surgery, Williams is handling it with exercise. “I feel like if I go to the gym and get fit, I’ll be able to fit in again,“ she said confidently. For now, the skirt went back in her drawer.

The Olympic gold medalist, who was named Fashion Icon in November, had so much love in the comments from fans who loved seeing her authenticity and vulnerability. “Well done on sharing the reality of postpartum... not just the glamourized Instagram version,” reads one of the top liked comments.

Others hyped her up, letting her know her curves are a blessing. “Houston disregard… that ain’t no problem,” “Girrrrrrrl that thang is THANGIN!!!!!” and “Honey I’ll take your problem, sincerely a member of the square booty gang,” read some of the happy comments.

One person even brought Drake into the picture, writing, “You know Drake just threw his phone against the wall.” The athlete and rapper sparked dating rumors in 2011.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, did not share the exact date their second daughter, Adira, was born, but they confirmed the news on August 22, 2023. They are also the parents of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who will turn seven on September 1.

