Turning 30 is a big milestone, and Georgina Rodríguez hopped on a jet to the Maldives this weekend. She officially turned the big 3-0 on January 27, and the model and businesswoman took a private jet to the island country in the north-central Indian Ocean to celebrate with luxury. Check out some memories she shared below.
