Like many other footballers, Cristiano Ronaldo is having a blast during his vacation. After breaking Guinness records for his goalscoring stats with the Portuguese team, he packed his bags and headed to Sardinia to relax with his lovely family.

He and Georgina Rodríguez recently posted some photos on social media, using “holidays” and “love” to describe their time together.

©Cristiano Ronaldo





In the pictures, they both look stunning and fit, with Georgina wearing a gorgeous green bikini and XXL sunglasses and Cristiano sporting a black and white swimsuit with the Dolce & Gabbana logo.

All of their children, except for little Esmeralda, who was born in April 2022, were also in the photos. The girls looked lovely in matching swimsuits with a frill around the neck, while Mateo chose emerald green. Everyone was all smiles and gave a thumbs up, imitating their dad.

©GrosbyGroup



Cristiano Ronaldo rocks black toenails while vacationing with his family

Besides Cristiano’s abs, one detail that has caught everyone’s attention is his black nails. Some say he painted them because he likes the look, while others think he did it to protect his feet from fungus or bacteria, which is common among elite athletes who spend much time in closed shoes.

©Cristiano Ronaldo



Whatever the reason, we can all agree that Cristiano Ronaldo and his family look happy and healthy during their fabulous vacation in Sardinia.