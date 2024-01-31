Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi playing tomorrow?

Fans of La Liga might be having flashbacks. The teams of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are scheduled to meet once again, a moment that many have dubbed “The Last Dance” of two of soccer’s biggest stars. But Cristiano Ronaldo has been struggling with an injury. Will the two be playing against each other tomorrow? Here’s what we know.

What happened to Ronaldo?

©GettyImages



Messi and Ronaldo in 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a calf injury a week ago while playing in China. The injury resulted in the postponement of two pre-season friendlies.

“As you know, I played 22 years in football and I’m the player who doesn’t have too many injuries,” said Ronaldo. “So, I’m really sad, because Al Nassr and myself, we come here to China to enjoy the tour.”

Is Ronaldo playing tomorrow?

According to Al Nassr coach Luis Castro, Ronaldo will not be playing in tomorrow’s game due to his injury. He said that Ronaldo “is in the final part of his recovery to join the group. We hope that in the next few days you can start working with the team. He will be absent from the game.”

When was the last time Messi and Ronaldo played against each other?

©GettyImages



Messi and Ronaldo in 2023

Ronaldo and Messi have a long history, with both being a part of the two biggest teams in Spain for large parts of their career. Ronaldo played for Real Madrid for nine years while Messi played for Barcelona for almost his entire professional career.

The last time the two played against each other was last year, with Ronaldo playing with Saudi All Stars and Messi playing with Paris Saint Germain. Ronaldo scored twice and Messi scored once, and the scoreline concluded in 5-4 in PSG’s favor.