Lionel Messi joined by ‘Ted Lasso’ star in Super Bowl ad: Watch

Fútbol is life! Soccer legend Lionel Messi stars in Michelob ULTRA’s upcoming Super Bowl commercial. In a new teaser for the spot, ﻿the Inter Miami CF star is joined by Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, who famously played the manager of the soccer club AFC Richmond in the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso.

“[Chuckles] I’m gonna get out there. Nah, I’m not gonna get out there,” the Emmy Award-winning actor says with a can of beer in his hand as he watches Messi show off his fancy footwork at the beach.

The new “Get Out There” teaser with Jason follows the “GOAT vs. DOG” and “Stand-Off” teasers, featuring Messi, that were released by the brand last week. ﻿A new teaser starring another sports legend, former football player Dan Marino, dropped on Jan. 30.

Super Bowl Celebrity Commercials

Over the years, celebrities have become a crucial part of Super Bowl commercials, creating an exciting tradition as anticipated as the game itself. The Super Bowl’s massive viewership attracts millions from different backgrounds, making it a prime platform. These A-list appearances add their star magic to the commercials which will undoubtedly contribute to cultural conversations that people have long after the game ends.

We are already looking forward to commercials featuring power couple David and Victoria Beckham, who will leave their mark with a playful Uber Eats commercial that recreates their viral ‘Be honest’ moment from the ‘Beckham’ Documentary. And we are also eagerly waiting to see Arnold Schwarzenegger take center stage in an unexpected role as an insurance agent for State Farm.

Adding to the excitement, Jenna Ortega stars in this year’s iconic sporting event with a Doritos commercial. In a 15-second teaser, she’s on the hunt for a new kind of chip, creating a mysterious and suspenseful vibe with spooky music—something the Wednesday star is familiar with.

The 2024 Super Bowl will broadcast on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 11.