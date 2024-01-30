Tiësto to become first Super Bowl in-game DJ

The NFL is trying out something new for this year’s Super Bowl. Tiësto will become the first in-game DJ in Super Bowl history, providing some entertainment for in-game fans, warming them up to the game and keeping them entertained through breaks. It marks the first instance of a superstar DJ having a spot at the Super Bowl.

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event," said Tim Tubito, the director of event presentation and content of the NFL. "As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere."

Tiësto is perhaps the most famous DJ in the world. He made his rise in the electronic music in the ‘90s and 2000’s, being integral in the formation of one of the defining sounds of the decade. "I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!" said Tiësto. "And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place -- Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"

When and how to watch the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl LVIII is this Sunday, February 11th, kicking off at 6:30pm in Las Vegas, with Usher as the half time show performer.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the San Francisco 49ers, with viewers being able to tune in to the game on different channels and platforms, including CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, and more. Interestingly enough, this marks the first year when the game will be streamed in two different formats: CBS will feature the traditional game programming while Nickelodeon will feature a kids and family-friendly program.

