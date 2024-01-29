Travis Kelce has a solid nickname for Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the perfect blend of Hollywood and Sports. Both are rich and popular, and we can all agree they are madly in love by how they treat each other in public. Now that Kelce and his team secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, and Swift brought a whole new wave of fans to the game, people can’t stop wanting to know more about this couple. Therefore, it was recently discovered one of the nicknames Travis has for Taylor.

In a video shared on social media, Kelce calls the singer “sweetie,” while both were on the field celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ winning game against the Baltimore Ravens. “What’s up, sweetie?” Kelce asked Swift in the viral video available on X as they hugged and kissed.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 34-year-old star seemed to love the nickname as she immediately blushed, smiled, and kissed the tight end. Taylor responded by praising her boyfriend for the fantastic game. “That was insane. I can’t believe it,“ she said while embracing each other. “I’ve never seen you like that,” the Grammy winner said while adding: “I love you.”

For Kelce, 34, the upcoming Super Bowl will be the third in his career. Alongside the Chiefs, he haswon two Super Bowls, in 2020 and 2023.

Will Taylor Swift attend the 2024 Super Bowl?

Taylor is known to be present at most of Kelce’s games and is said to be his lucky charm. However, she may not be able to attend Super Bowl LVIII, scheduled for February 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States.

Taylor has two performances scheduled for her The Eras Tour in Japan. Specifically, she will perform in Tokyo at the Tokyo Dome from February 7th to 10th. Her last show will be almost 24 hours before the Super Bowl. As a result, there is a lot of speculation about whether she can manage her schedule so that she can attend one of her boyfriend’s most significant games of his entire career while fulfilling her commitments.