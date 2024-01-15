Does Taylor Swift’s cat have a higher net worth than Travis Kelce?

The world hasn’t been the same since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating, and all eyes have been on the successful couple since she attended his first game in September. With rumors of a summer engagement, people have never been more invested in the inner workings of their relationship.

While there is no doubt that the singer and athlete are successful, there is a third character that has entered the chat – one of her cats. The Scottish Fold, Olivia Benson was recently named the third richest pet in the world by cats.com, with a $97 million net worth.

The website analyzed Instagram accounts of pets based on followers, likes, and engagement rates. To understand their earning potential, they estimated the income each pet could generate per Instagram post and explored their potential. So, in this hypothetical scenario, is the cat worth more than Kelce?

According to an October report by Forbes, Kelce has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Kelce is reportedly set to earn $12.3 million playing in the NFL this season, adding to his career earnings of over $77 million in salary over 11 years. Beyond football, Kelce boosts his income through various product endorsements. According to the outlet, his endorsements contribute an additional $3 million.

So technically, the cat would have a higher net worth than the athlete who consumes 4000 calories a day. Considering they both are spending time with one of the world’s most eligible bachelorettes, Kelce likely isn’t too upset about it. It’s unclear who gets more space on the bed, though.

A challenging time for the couple?

While the cat’s net worth is all fun and games, the couple is reportedly entering a challenging time. TMZ shut down rumors Monday that there was an engagement in the works, with sources saying that just wasn’t true at all. Instead, sources told the outlet they are about to enter a “very challenging stage” of their relationship as she continues her international tour in February, leaving her overseas for several months. Time will tell!