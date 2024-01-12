EXC Ariana Grande©GrosbyGroup
Ariana Grande defends her romantic relationship in new song: ‘Why do you care so much?’

She also comments on the negative comments she previously received after online users were speculating about her appearance and her health.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Ariana Grande is minding her own business. The fan-favorite singer is seemingly defending her relationship with Ethan Slater in her latest song, following the backlash she received after news about her romance with ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater was revealed.

The 30-year-old musician is making her music comeback, with her new song ‘Yes, And?’ accompanied by a new music video. “Now, I’m so done with caring. What you think, no, I won’t hide. Underneath your own projections. Or change my most authentic life,” Ariana says in the song, apparently singing about her personal life.

EXC Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater©GrosbyGroup

She also comments on the negative comments she previously received after online users were speculating about her appearance and her health. “Don’t comment on my body, do not reply. Your business is yours and mine is mine,” she says, before seemingly referring to her romantic relationship with the actor, “Why do you care so much whose d--- I ride?”

EXC Ariana Grande©GrosbyGroup

News of Ariana’s split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, was revealed in July 2022, with rumors about her relationship with her co-star starting just days later. Meanwhile, Ethan filed for divorce from his wife Lily in July, with a source sharing to Page Six that she was “completely blindsided” about what was happening, as they had recently welcomed a baby boy.

©ethanslater/Instagram

Ariana and Ethan reportedly moved together to New York City, with Ariana addressing her thoughts about her life changes and media attention on Instagram. “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life,” she stated.

