Ariana Grande tells music leakers ‘I’ll see you in jail’

Ariana Grande has an seventh album on the way titled “Eternal Sunshine,” set to release on March 8, 2024. While fans eagerly await her new music, some of her studio sessions were leaked last year, including a song titled “Fantasize,” which quickly went viral on TikTok.

“Fantasize” and the sessions were leaked on June 25, 2023, along with another unreleased song titled “Gloss.” Grande commented on a TikTok with the song at the time, saying, “wrote this for a comedy sketch about a girl group.” The artist also took steps to have the song removed, although it quickly resurfaced.

Speaking to the Zach Sang Show, Grande reflected on the frustrating experience. “Before I left for Wicked, the few studio sessions that I did, which are all over TikTok, thank you so much,” she said sarcastically.

She went on to share a serious message to the leakers, stating, “I’ll see you in jail, literally.” Grande did not reveal if she has a pending lawsuit, but she explained it was stolen by “thieves, pirates, crooks.”

Grande explained that the leaked tracks were all written for a TV show, not for herself. “I’ll pay you more to put it away, like to get it back,” she told the host. She said she didn’t want it out there because it wasn’t her song, “it was like a parody of a ‘90s girl group vibe.”

Despite it being a parody, and in her words “corny,” everyone loved it, who she called “hypocrites.” When she saw how mega-viral it went, the “7 Rings” singer decided to release it as her own. “It’s so corny, but it’s okay. I took the note and I kind of gave them Ariana’s version of that on the album,” the singer said.

She confirmed some of the leaked music has made its way onto the album but has been revamped. “They’re completely different now, so although you’ve heard them because you stole them again, um, they’re very different now, so that’s exciting too,” the 30-year-old continued.