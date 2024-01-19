Bad Bunny buys Ariana Grande’s former Hollywood Hills mansion for over $8 million

Bad Bunny has recently made headlines for his latest real estate purchase in Los Angeles, California. The artist has reportedly acquired Ariana Grande’s former Hollywood Hills mansion for a whopping $8.3 million. It’s worth noting that Bad Bunny secured the property for $600,000 less than what Ariana Grande paid for it.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,600 sq ft house has a stunning pool area that stations an Airstream for added luxury. This new purchase is in addition to Bad Bunny’s other Hollywood Hills home, reportedly valued at $9 million.

It’s also important to mention that Hollywood A-lister Cameron Diaz previously owned the Hollywood Hills mansion before Ariana Grande purchased it in 2021. These exclusive pictures of the property have given a glimpse of Bad Bunny’s luxurious new abode, which will surely be the envy of many.

Bad Bunny’s other investments

California might be his place of residence, but Puerto Rico is home; therefore, the global sensation and his manager, Noah Assad, invested $5 million into a restaurant on the Caribbean island, creating 200 jobs. The new eaterie, lala, is located on the Mall of San Juan’s first floor and occupies almost 9,000 square feet, including a main dining room, two private rooms, a VIP area, a chef’s table, a raw bar, a main bar, and a terrace.

Guillermo López Folch, a highly experienced chef from Puerto Rico, has been in the culinary industry for over a decade and created the restaurant’s menu. He has worked at some of the most acclaimed restaurants globally, including the renowned three-Michelin star restaurant, Le Bernardin, in New York.

In addition to this, he has also served as a private chef to several A-list celebrities, showcasing his versatility and culinary expertise to create exceptional dining experiences. With his vast knowledge and skills, López Folch has crafted a meticulously curated menu that will delight the senses of food enthusiasts.