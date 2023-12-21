Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Kanye West’s Malibu home has been making headlines not precisely for how fabulous it looks but also for how the rapper listed his Tadao Ando-designed beachfront property for a staggering $53 million before it was finished.
West purchased the 4,000-square-foot home for a cool $57.3 million and embarked on an ambitious renovation project. Unfortunately, the home’s renovation remains incomplete, leaving the property without windows or electricity.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!