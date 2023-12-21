Kanye West’s Malibu home has been making headlines not precisely for how fabulous it looks but also for how the rapper listed his Tadao Ando-designed beachfront property for a staggering $53 million before it was finished.

West purchased the 4,000-square-foot home for a cool $57.3 million and embarked on an ambitious renovation project. Unfortunately, the home’s renovation remains incomplete, leaving the property without windows or electricity.