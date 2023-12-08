Khloé Kardashian has decked her mansion with impressive Christmas decorations

Khloé Kardashian has soaked in Christmas by decking her mansion with impressive decorations. The 39-year-old “The Kardashians” star glimpsed her Hidden Hills property while showing her daughter True, 5, son Tatum, 1, and their cousin Dream, 7.

The video shows Kardashian’s dining room adorned with Christmas trees and white lights while kids dance to Christmas music. She decorated her table with a sparkling garland intertwined with candles.

She completed the decor with a massive tree in the corner of the room adorned with silver and white ornaments: three reindeer and a brown, cloud-like chandelier.

A Kardashian battle decor

Year after year, the Kardashian sisters and their mother unofficially compete to have the best Christmas decor; Kourtney recently shared a snap of her Elf on the Shelf tradition, while Kim has revealed that her home has a whopping 12 Christmas trees.

Kim showed her followers the trees outside her bathroom window, sharing a serene view. “My happy place,” she wrote over one of the images. Last year, Kim shared a similar look at her house decorations over the holidays, showing that this setup is something she enjoys.

“Look at how magical,” she said in 2022, sharing a look at her home and bathroom. Kim revealed that she liked having plants outside of her bathroom. “There’s a whole balcony and you can go through my shower,” she said. While she usually has a view of the outside world, she enjoys the Christmas spirit over the holidays. “Now this is all I see and it’s so beautiful,” she said.