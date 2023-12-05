Kim Kardashian reveals there’s 12 Christmas trees in her home

Year after year, Kim Kardashian continues to prove that she takes Christmas very seriously. Earlier this month, her sister and mother, Kourtney and Kris, shared a look at some of their holiday traditions, including the Elf on the Shelf tradition, which gets all of the children excited. Now, Kim has revealed that her home has a whopping 12 Christmas trees.

Kim shared a look with her followers, showing the trees lining the floor to ceiling windows of her bathroom. “My happy place,” she wrote over one of the images. Last year, Kim shared a similar look at her house decorations over the holidays, showing that this set up is something she enjoys.

“Look at how magical,” she said last year as she shared a look of her home and bathroom. Kim revealed that she liked having plants outside of her bathroom. ﻿“There’s a whole balcony and you can go through my shower,” she said. While normally, she has a view of the outside world, over the holidays, she enjoys the Christmas spirit. “Now this is all I see and it’s so beautiful,” she said.

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year party

Kim Kardashian at Balenciaga’s L.A. show

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian made a splash at one of the most exciting fashion shows of the season. Balenciaga attracted some of the biggest a-listers in the industry, including Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, and more, who attended the fashion show to have a look at some of the most daring fashion items in the Fall 2024 season.

Kim attended the show with her sister, Kendall Jenner, with both looking stunning in Balenciaga items. Kim showed off some stunning sunglasses and paired a beige skintight suit with a black sweater. Rounding out her outfit was a “wet hair” look that showcased her hair’s gorgeous lenght.