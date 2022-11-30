Kim Kardashian shows her bedroom & bathroom holiday decorations

Kim Kardashian shared a sneak peek of her Christmas decorations.

On her Instagram stories, Kardashian shared a clip of her bedroom and bathroom, which boasts a beautiful view of pine trees filled with Christmas lights.

©Kim Kardashian



Kardashian shared a video of her bedroom

The clips shows Kardashian’s view as she walks into her bedroom. “Look at how magical,” she says. She then shares that she always has plants on the outside of her her bathroom, which has glass walls and allows her to look at the outside of the house. ﻿“There’s a whole balcony and you can go through my shower,” she says.

“Now this is all I see and it’s so beautiful,” she says, referencing the pine trees that are eclipsing her view and that are packed with white Christmas lights.

Kim Kardashian’s home is known to most of her fans, who often spend hours there as they watch her reality TV series. Her decorating style has long been known for its minimalistic approach, which is apparent with her choice in Christmas decorations and furniture.

The Kardashians are known for their love of the Holidays, often spending time together and showing their traditions and the enjoyment of their kids with their millions of followers. In 2019, Kim Kardashian memorably had “Whoville” themed Holiday decorations, inspired by the Dr. Seuss book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”