Kim Kardashian’s extravagant Christmas decorations include dozens of white trees inside her home

Kim Kardashian is redefining the meaning of white Christmas with her new holiday decorations. The reality star transformed her lavish mansion in Hidden Hills with over a dozen Christmas trees, causing mixed reactions among online users.

The businesswoman gave fans and followers a glimpse of her home decorations on social media, sharing a clip of her hallway, decorated with stunning pines covered in white to give the appearance of snow. Fans of the famous Kardashian know that she prefers a minimalistic style when it comes to her $60 million mansion, however, she is going all out for Christmastime.

Online users took to social media to share their thoughts on her decorations, as she also showed some of the other rooms. “Christmas is supposed to be festive & over the top. Only time of the year, where you get a pass for being extra!” one person commented, while someone else commented, “Personal Christmas Trees for the kid’s bedrooms is great but I hope she also lets the kids decorate their trees.”

Kim welcomed the holidays with some piano music, showing her pianist in the clip after showing the installation of trees. Kim has been spending some quality time with her family, as she revealed on Monday, sharing a photo of her four children, North, Saint, eight, Chicago, five, and Psalm.

The star was also accompanied by Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids Penelope and Mason. Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were surprised to see Mason. “Mason is a whole adult now,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Omg it’s Mason, he is so grown, he looks great.”