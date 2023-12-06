Kim Kardashian’s son celebrates his birthday with blonde hairstyle and LeBron James’ jersey

Kim Kardashian took her son Saint West to celebrate his 8th birthday at the L.A. Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns game at the Crypto.com Arena. Saint rocked LeBron James’ No. 23 jersey and debuted a short blonde hairstyle. He previously had his hair styled in twists.

Saint — who is also Kanye West’s son — received birthday wishes from his famous family. Khloé Kardashian took to social media to share snaps of her nephew. “I can’t believe my little Sainty is 8,” the mom of two wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian and Saint West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on December 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“You are sweet, loving, affectionate and I love seeing your bond with your siblings and cousins,” she added. “We love you so much Sainty.”

Saint’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, also shared a carousel with a sweet text. “Happy birthday our amazing Sainty!!!!!,” Jenner, 68, wrote. “Your smile and your spirit and your heart just keep getting bigger and bigger!”

Saint parents and siblings

The six-year marriage between Kim and Kanye ended in March 2022. They began their relationship in 2011, welcoming their first daughter North in June 2013. In 2014, they tied the knot and later expanded their family with Saint, Chicago, and Psalm joining their lives.