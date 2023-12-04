Britney Spears and her mom Lynne reunite on her 42nd birthday party

Britney Spears and her mom reunited for her birthday, a sweet moment that shows how far their relationship has come. The reunion took place at Britney’s 42nd birthday party, which was hosted over the weekend.

Photos captured by TMZ show Lynne leaving Britney’s house the morning after the birthday party, suggesting she slept over. A source that spoke to PEOPLE magazine revealed that Lynne attended the party alongside Bryan Spears, Britney’s brother. “Being together and celebrating her birthday was a really nice moment for the family,” said the source.

Britney’s reunion with her mom began in May, when she shared a post that said that her mother had reappeared in her life after being away for the past three years. “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time,” she wrote. “With family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

"After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!" she continued. "I love you so much !!! Psss… I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let's go shopping afterwards !!!"

Britney Spears and her relationship with her family

Britney has also spoken about her brother Bryan, with whom she’d publicly argued in the past. In November of this year, she referred to him as a mixture of “dad” and “best friend.” This was a marked improvement when compared to the past, when Bryan spoke to the press about Britney. "What you said right there to that man in that interview said everything, Bryan !!!” she wrote online, right around the time she was getting married to Sam Asghari. “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ???"

Britney appears to remain estranged from her sister, Jamie Lynn, and her father, Jamie.

