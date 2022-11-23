Jamie Lynn Spears mentions Britney Spears in her desire to join the Special Forces: The Ultimate Test reality show

Jamie Lynn Spears is ready for the world to see how tough she is. The younger sister of Britney Spears is starring in the upcoming reality show, Special Forces: The Ultimate Test and the trailers look grueling. In a special preview, the 31-year-old shares why she decided to join the show, mentioning Britney’s worldwide fame.

The show stars 16 “household names” as they enlist on the “toughest test of their lives.“ A team of ex-special forces military soldiers will put them through what the show described as a version of the highly confidential special forces program, with the goal that they last ten days without quitting. “These celebrities will step into our world, the world of shock and pain,” a Directing Staff agent says.

In the clip, a somewhat disheveled Jamie Lynn explains why she is there. “Growing up my sister [Britney Spears] became worldwide famous. I guess I just wanna like [prove that] I’m just like worth something,” she says.

It’s not the first time Jamie has opened up about living in her sister’s shadows, but Britney has made it clear she is less than impressed by what she has to say in the past. We will have to see if the show will make Britney see her little sister in a different light.

“Special Forces puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade, per PEOPLE.

The show’s cast list is very random including internet personalities like Kenya Moore, Kate Gosselin, Hanna Brown, Dr. Drew, and more. The Spice Girls’ Mel B is also on the show, and the clip shows her opening up about her 10-year-long abusive relationship. “This is about taking back my own power,” she says.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test will premiere on Jan. 4, 2023, on Fox.