Britney Spears’ mom responds to recent accusations: ‘I have tried everything’

Britney Spears’ mother is sharing her thoughts about the recent bombshell audio posted by the singer on Sunday, which detailed difficult moments of her conservatorship, in which Britney says she felt abandoned by her mom, Lynne Spears.

The audio comes after Britney turned down many interview offers, including one with Oprah. Now Lynne is responding to what Britney revealed, including many situations of abuse.

“Britney, your whole life I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes!” she wrote. “I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you!”

“Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything,” Britney’s mom concluded. “I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

During her audio, Britney said that her mom could have gotten her a lawyer in “literally two seconds” if she had decided to help her. However when reporters would call her “at the time and ask questions of what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up.”

She continued, “It was always, like, ‘I don’t know what to say. I just don’t want to say the wrong thing. We’re praying for her.‘” Britney also explained that someone eventually helped her with a lawyer, “but every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped and my phone would get taken away from me.”

Lynne had previously filed a petition asking for Britney to cover $660,000 in legal fees, and the singer had said at the time that it was her who gave her father the idea for her conservatorship.