Britney Spears deletes Instagram again, says she chooses ‘happiness’

Britney Spears deleted Instagram. Again.

This past Wednesday, Spears took down her Instagram account following a post where she teased her upcoming song with Elton John.

Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of

the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

While she didn’t reveal why she deleted Instagram, Spears shared a lengthy statement on her Twitter, where she hadn’t posted since her wedding. She shared some of her feelings regarding the release of a new song, one alongside someone as revered as Elton John, something she describes as exciting but also overwhelming. “Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years,” she wrote. “It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time @eltonofficial. I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!”

“I’m learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful.”

“I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today.”

Before deleting Instagram, Spears had shared a snippet of her new song, “Hold Me Closer.” In it, the pair sing some of Elton John’s most famous lyrics set to a club beat, including “The One” and “Rocketman,” the latter of which inspired the song’s name. “Hold Me Closer” will be released tomorrow, August 26th.

Spears has previously deleted her Instagram and often discusses some of the trauma she has due to the abuse she endured over the course of her career. In November of last year, a judge in Los Angeles finally terminated her 13-year conservatorship, giving Spears control of her finances and her life.