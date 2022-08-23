Britney Spears details difficult experiences: ‘I cry myself to sleep most nights’

Britney Spears is opening up about the effect some difficult past experiences still have on her, revealing to her fans and followers that she “cries herself to sleep” thinking about the traumatizing situations she endured.

Loading the player...

The iconic singer, who is about to release a new collaboration with Elton John, is known for sharing her feelings and being open about her private life on social media.

Britney has now declared that while her “spirits are better” she will “forever be traumatized” after relieving some experiences she was exposed to during her 13-year conservatorship.

“There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity... therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions,“ she wrote. ”My life is by no means picture perfect... I cry myself to sleep most nights.”

She continued to say that she is “insecure as hell” in real life despite being a talented performer. “Well that’s it !!! It’s an act on stage... in real life I have no clue... and I’m working on that !!!“

Britney was also under a strict diet, as she confessed that she “never had seconds at the dinner table.” She admitted that she wants “more lately.”

“It’s weird, just the other night someone made me the best mac and cheese... I swear I wanted more so bad!!! But I didn’t do it then I thought about it !!! Have I ever had seconds??? It’s called MORE and maybe MORE isn’t so bad... and opening to MORE and the DOOR !!!”