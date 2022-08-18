Britney Spears might have a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey

Now that Britney Spears is a free woman and her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021, legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey is trying to have a sit-down interview with the 40-year-old pop star.

Spears, which has been very vocal on social media, has had many high and low moments after Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship that had controlled her life and finances for over a decade.

©Britney Spears





Although Britney tied the knot with long-term partner Sam Asghari in June, situations had shadowed her happiness, including a miscarriage, the arrest of her ex-husband Jason Alexander after trespassing, and attempting to crash her wedding. Also, Kevin Federline’s recent claims on why the sons they share “distanced themselves” from the singer and actress.

After three documentaries about her case, Britney might want to take control of the narrative and share with Oprah her truth. According to OK! Spears loved Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview.

“She is livid with her father and ready to fire back at Kevin,” a source told the publication. “The pressure cooker of the past few months since the conservatorship ending has fired her up. Britney was encouraged by how Oprah allowed Meghan Markle to have a platform to speak her truth about her family issues and those with the British royalty.”

The insider also said there might be some “concerns from those around Britney about doing a live one-to-one.” As per Metro, Oprah has reportedly reached out to Britney via her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart.