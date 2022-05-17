Britney Spears and Sam Asghari thank fans for their support following tragic miscarriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appreciate the support of their fans and followers, following the sad news about the singer’s pregnancy loss over the weekend.

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family... Thank you for your support,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Now Sam has also shared his thoughts, admitting that while the situation has been very sad for the both of them, they have felt the support after reading all the positive messages on social media.

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” Sam wrote on his Instagram Stories, adding a heart emoji, “It’s hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon.”

Britney has been open about their desire to expand their family, following the end of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, and her engagement to Sam in September.

The singer, who has shared some details about their upcoming wedding ceremony, revealed she was expecting a baby in April, stating the loss of their child early in the pregnancy.

“It is with deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” she wrote, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”