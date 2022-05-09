Britney Spears and Sam Asghari set official wedding date!

It seems Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have everything ready for their long awaited wedding! The couple revealed that all important details have been taken care of, including the date for the special day.

Sam took to Instagram Stories to wish Britney a Happy Mother’s Day, sharing his excitement to be a father, and gave fans more information about their wedding.

“Our lives has been a real life fairytale,” Sam wrote, adding a photo of Britney flashing her stunning diamond ring. “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen,” he added.

“Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after,” Sam concluded, keeping their wedding date under wraps.

The couple announced their engagement in September and Sam revealed that they both are “so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out,” declaring that “everything is going to be new from here on out,” in reference to their relationship while on Britney’s conservatorship.

Britney has also been giving some details about the wedding, previously revealing that Donatella Versace will be making her wedding gown, and posting a photo with her at her Los Angeles home, following the announcement.

She also gave a sneak peak of the dress, posting an adorable photo of her new cat Wendy looking directly to the camera, writing, “Yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress.”