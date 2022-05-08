Britney Spears shows a sneak peek of her wedding dress

Britney Spears has kept her wedding plans close to her chest, but she recently showed a sneak peek of her dress. Spears shared an Instagram post introducing her new cat, who was conveniently sitting on top of her veil.
The post features Wendy, her new cat, playing with Spears’ wedding veil. “Introducing Wendy !!! It’s MEOW time boys and girls. And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress,” she captioned the post. On the following slides, Spears wrote a long statement discussing her conservatorship and likening it to the life of a nun. She discussed her anger over the city of Los Angeles, a place that allowed her to legally be under a conservatorship for 13 years. She then announced that she’d be publishing her book at the end of the year, something she’s been teasing for some time. In her statements, she made it clear that the book would reveal what occurred throughout her conservatorship, something that a lot of people wouldn’t be happy about.
“Sitting down and sharing my story might not be the safest thing for anyone!!! My book comes out at the end of this year… Once it’s released not sure what’s gonna happen folks!!!!” she concluded.
In a previous post, Spears shared a video of herself and her fiance, Sam Asghari, getting dressed in the men’s locker room. Spears records the video as Asghari gets ready, brushing his hair and using a blow dryer. “First time sneaking in the men’s locker room !!! …. I’m so curious as to what enticingly shockingly secrets are going else where ?!?! My family did a fantastic job in exposing mine my whole life … I’m curious to what secrets they are hiding,” she wrote.
Asghari and Spears are engaged and expecting their first child together. The couple has yet to announce a date for their wedding, but have confirmed that the wedding dress will be designed by Spears’ friend Donatella Versace.