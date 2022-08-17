Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears from ex-husband Kevin Federline: ‘How dare you?’

Nicki Minaj had a deep conversation with Britney Spears. The rapper, who is enjoying the success of her new single ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ is sharing her love for the iconic singer, revealing that she “just spoke to her a couple of days ago” and admits she cares about the wellbeing of the fan-favorite musician.

“She was so so so sweet and I love her so much,” Nicki said during a live streaming session on Amp on Tuesday. The 39-year-old star also took a moment to talk about the recent controversy involving Britney and her ex-husband Kevin Federline, declaring that it’s time for her ex to leave her alone.

“Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be… How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense?” Nicki said, adding “Leave her the f— alone.”

Britney was also supported by fellow singer Jennifer Lopez, who recently posted a throwback photo with the artist, captioning it “STAY STRONG” with heart emojis, following the claims given by Federline about Britney’s mental health.

“You look right down that camera and tell every little girl in the world to get loud and never ever back down to giving light to injustice,” Britney wrote on Instagram, quoting Jennifer’s words ahead of her half time Super Bowl performance in 2022.

The controversy began when Kevin involved their kids in a recent interview, stating that he “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school,” referring to their reaction to Britney’s photos on Instagram. Then Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, used Will Smith’s phrase “Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth,” sharing a lengthy statement about Federline’s accusations.