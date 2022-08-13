Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander found guilty of aggravated trespassing

Britney Spears’ ex-husband will be spending the rest of the summer in county jail after agreeing to a plea deal to avoid felony charges. It all started on June 9th for what should have been the happiest day of Spears’ life when he live-streamed himself trespassing on her Thousand Oaks, California home ahead of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Two months later, on August 11th, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing and battery, according to the Ventura County prosecutor, per Billboard.





Alexander previously faced additional charges of felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism, but those counts were dropped, according to the outlet. When announcing the plea deal, prosecutors said he “gained uninvited access to her property” and had “battered a security guard who attempted to remove him from the residence.”



In the video, Alexander was demanding to speak to his “wife.” According to the guard, who has since been fired, Alexander was able to make his way to Spears’ bedroom. The singer was inside the room, but when he tried “multiple times” to open the door, it was thankfully locked. “I was just at the staircase, and that’s when he backed up and started reaching out of his right-hand pocket,” Eubler said.

Alexander and the pop star were infamously married for roughly 55 hours after a 2005 Las Vegas ceremony. The marriage was annulled, but 17 years later he went live with his shocking antics.

Once Alexander serves his time won’t be able to come near Spears. She won a restraining order in June, and Thursday’s plea agreement came with a criminal protective order prohibiting him from coming within 100 yards of her or the security guard he battered.