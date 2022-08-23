Elton John teases ‘Hold Me Closer,’ his song with Britney Spears

Elton John and Britney Spears’ awaited collaboration is right around the corner. “Hold Me Closer“ was teased by both performers, with Britney releasing some artwork and Elton sharing a part of the song on his TikTok.

A couple of days ago, Britney released a photoshopped photo with no caption. The image shows Elton John with his famous glittery Dodgers outfit, and Spears, photoshopped in while wearing a similar baseball outfit that reads “Elton.” The photo also features both of their names and the song’s title.

Elton John went on a more traditional route for promoting the song, sharing a brief snippet on his TikTok account. The video shows two photos of young Britney and Elton, with the former wearing a ballet outfit and the latter sitting by the piano, and features them singing along to the lyrics of “Tiny Dancer,” with a disco-like production. The song follows a similar pattern than Elton’s previous hit, “Cold Heart,” which features Dua Lipa and provides a new interpretation of “Rocketman,” one of his biggest hits.

According to Page Six, “Hold Me Closer” was recorded about a month ago in Beverly Hills. The idea was Elton’s, who reached out to Britney and provided her with the perfect opportunity to release a song after being away from the music industry for years due to legal complications with her conservatorship.

“Hold Me Closer” will be released this August 26th.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet — and it is incredible,” said an industry insider. The release of the song is an exciting time for Britney’s fans, who’ve been waiting for new music since the year 2016, when she released her record “Glory.”